TELIA Co A B/ADR’s (TLSNY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TLSNY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELIA Co A B/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.75.

OTCMKTS TLSNY opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65. TELIA Co A B/ADR has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions.

