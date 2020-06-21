Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 73.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 119,341 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,108,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $186,174,000 after purchasing an additional 151,162 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,680,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,924,000 after purchasing an additional 143,655 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $39,106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 974,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 67,450 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDS stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.11. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $33.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.17.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Telephone & Data Systems’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.02%.

TDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.58.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

