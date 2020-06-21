Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Telenor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank cut Telenor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

TELNY stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $22.27.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.