Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.60

Shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.60 and traded as high as $11.08. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

TAYD has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Taylor Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Taylor Devices from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 8.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Devices by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

