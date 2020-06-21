Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,594,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 784,735 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $100,611,000 after buying an additional 59,492 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,163,057 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $277,326,000 after buying an additional 466,687 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Target by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Target from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.04.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,020,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 7,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $889,874.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,270,882.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,524 shares of company stock worth $15,803,219. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TGT opened at $120.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01. Target Co. has a one year low of $80.03 and a one year high of $130.24. The firm has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

