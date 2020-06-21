Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 774,563 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,452,167 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.15% of Target worth $72,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $960,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $554,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $898,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Target by 20.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,193,870 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $110,994,000 after purchasing an additional 203,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $2,017,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT opened at $120.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.98 and its 200-day moving average is $114.65. The stock has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $80.03 and a twelve month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.04.

In other Target news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $1,220,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,375,388.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,524 shares of company stock worth $15,803,219 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

