Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 961,700 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 335,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tarena International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tarena International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tarena International by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,049,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 105,510 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Tarena International by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEDU stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. Tarena International has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $5.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

