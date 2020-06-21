Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Insider Sells $935,000.00 in Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $935,000.00.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $184.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.85. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $193.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.08, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. Synopsys had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $861.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 625.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4,614.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. UBS Group began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Synopsys from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Synopsys from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Synopsys from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

