Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Insider Sells $935,000.00 in Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $935,000.00.
Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $184.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.85. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $193.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.08, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. Synopsys had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $861.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. UBS Group began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Synopsys from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Synopsys from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Synopsys from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
