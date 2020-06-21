SunTrust Banks Raises BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $143.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price objective boosted by SunTrust Banks from $109.00 to $143.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BMRN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a performer rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.62.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $124.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 203.48 and a beta of 1.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $124.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72.
In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $790,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,367,319.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $151,768.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,029.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,132 shares of company stock worth $10,904,860. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 851.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
Read More: Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.