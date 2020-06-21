SunTrust Banks Raises BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $143.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price objective boosted by SunTrust Banks from $109.00 to $143.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BMRN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a performer rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.62.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $124.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 203.48 and a beta of 1.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $124.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $790,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,367,319.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $151,768.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,029.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,132 shares of company stock worth $10,904,860. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 851.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

