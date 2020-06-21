Sunbelt Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,463,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,091,000 after buying an additional 2,051,419 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,191,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $15,349,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $11,528,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 197,011.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,470,000 after buying an additional 195,041 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $59.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.65 and its 200 day moving average is $57.07.

