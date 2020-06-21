Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.93

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.93 and traded as high as $6.98. Summer Infant shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 34,147 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $42.70 million for the quarter.

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; safety products, including gates, bedrails, baby proofing products, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as specialty blankets, sleep aides and soothers, and travel accessories; and baby gear products consisting of strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

