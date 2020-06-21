Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.92

Shares of Stuart Olson Inc (TSE:SOX) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and traded as high as $0.96. Stuart Olson shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 67,167 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$0.75 price target on shares of Stuart Olson in a report on Sunday, May 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Stuart Olson from C$1.95 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Stuart Olson from C$1.25 to C$0.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Stuart Olson from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $28.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 713.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.42.

Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$224.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$217.37 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stuart Olson Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stuart Olson Company Profile (TSE:SOX)

Stuart Olson Inc provides general contracting and electrical building systems contracting to the institutional and commercial construction markets in Canada. The company's Buildings Group segment provides general contracting services, including integrated project delivery, construction management, and design-build services for schools, hospitals, and high-rise buildings; and provision of management, estimating, accounting, site management, field workers, and equipment in order to complete projects.

