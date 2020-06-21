Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Stratasys from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Stratasys from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $897.17 million, a P/E ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.56.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $132.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.38 million. Research analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 347.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stratasys during the first quarter worth $19,189,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stratasys by 110.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

