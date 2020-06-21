Stora Enso Oyj’s (SEOAY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SEOAY. ValuEngine downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Stora Enso Oyj from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Shares of SEOAY opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.40. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $14.58.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Stora Enso Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.