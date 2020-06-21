Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,461 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W W Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $372,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 30,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

GWW stock opened at $303.01 on Friday. W W Grainger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $346.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $296.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 33.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird raised W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on W W Grainger from $194.00 to $191.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Gordon Haskett cut W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on W W Grainger from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W W Grainger from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.27.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total value of $1,200,614.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,217.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W W Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.