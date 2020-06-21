Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 80,604 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80,604 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MXIM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 163.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5,961.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 59,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 58,662 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 256,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,799,000 after buying an additional 38,608 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 127,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,127,000 after buying an additional 187,759 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MXIM has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities initiated coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.63.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $311,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $260,400.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,446 shares of company stock worth $3,083,806 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $60.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.95. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

