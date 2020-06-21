Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 74,175 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,973 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 74,175 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 109,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,217,000 after acquiring an additional 64,457 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.59.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $170.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.29. The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total value of $9,726,609.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total value of $306,891.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,926,776.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,388 shares of company stock valued at $13,616,926. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

