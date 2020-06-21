Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 321,550 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 321,550 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.16% of Unum Group worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Unum Group by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 999,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,159,000 after purchasing an additional 262,265 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Unum Group by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 221,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 148,414 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Unum Group by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,341 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Unum Group by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,524,000. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNM. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. DOWLING & PARTN downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.

UNM opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.84. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $35.09.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.25%. Unum Group’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

