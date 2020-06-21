Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 206,817 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 206,817 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $507,724,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $489,548,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,458,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,364,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,966 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 27.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,647,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $90,230,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on D shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

NYSE:D opened at $81.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

