Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,758 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Panmure Gordon raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

NYSE PM opened at $72.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.32. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

