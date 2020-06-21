Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,215 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Xilinx by 102.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 160.0% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $189,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $108,492.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,765.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $95.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.89. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $133.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 45.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Cfra cut their target price on Xilinx from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on Xilinx from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.79.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

