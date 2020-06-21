Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 495.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,563 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Gartner worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 339.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 54.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 71.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 31.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 731.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

IT stock opened at $120.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.64 and a 200-day moving average of $131.96. Gartner Inc has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $171.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.47.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.88. Gartner had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,599 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $307,305.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,701.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IT. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.