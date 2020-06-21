Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 1,715,282 WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,715,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.41% of WPX Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 22,722 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 224.5% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,109,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after buying an additional 1,459,034 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,102,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 406,335 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $729,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 780.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 944,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 837,200 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

WPX has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.59.

Shares of WPX stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 3.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. WPX Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $14.43.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.59 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 289.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.