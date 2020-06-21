Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 655,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 99.9% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67, a PEG ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 0.93.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra downgraded shares of General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

