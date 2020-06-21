Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 92,117 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,117 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.23% of PacWest Bancorp worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PACW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

PACW opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.60. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $278.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.27 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 79.95%. As a group, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.