Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 164,008 Shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 615,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 164,008 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Commscope were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Commscope by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commscope by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Commscope by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commscope by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commscope by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 32,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Commscope in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Commscope from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Commscope from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Commscope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Commscope in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.46.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.56. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a positive return on equity of 32.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

