Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,081 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 175,839 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7,516.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 770.1% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.16.

Shares of AMAT opened at $60.95 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

