Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $5.11 Million in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 171,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.10% of Pentair as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Pentair by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,733,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,236,000 after buying an additional 763,155 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,321,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,985 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $193,986,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pentair by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,931,000 after purchasing an additional 125,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,681,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,003,000 after acquiring an additional 198,300 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Pentair from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Vertical Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pentair from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pentair from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.09. Pentair PLC has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

