Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $4.75 Million in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 201,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 275.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.90.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $28.32 on Friday. Fox Corp has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.29.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

