Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $5 Million Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 75.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 120,975 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,635,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,711,000 after purchasing an additional 22,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $191,277,000 after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,407,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,942,000 after purchasing an additional 81,156 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,237,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,445,000 after purchasing an additional 86,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,053,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,117,000 after purchasing an additional 60,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $147.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.18.

Shares of LH stock opened at $162.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.37. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $196.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.01 and a 200-day moving average of $165.60.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

