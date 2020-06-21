Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $5.55 Million Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,543 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 63,182 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,966,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342,704 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,579,988,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,181 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,690,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $940,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 487.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $177,707,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $186.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.92. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.50.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

