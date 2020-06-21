Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $5.46 Million Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 74.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 407,052 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,428,000 after buying an additional 37,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $164,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,699 shares of company stock worth $1,963,330 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CIEN stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.97. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.10.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.