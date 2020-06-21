Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $5.15 Million Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 629.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,225 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Old Republic International worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. AXA acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth about $368,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth about $616,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Republic International by 424.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth about $2,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORI. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.22 per share, for a total transaction of $27,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,305,080 shares in the company, valued at $23,778,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $74,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,300,080 shares in the company, valued at $19,488,199.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 15,400 shares of company stock valued at $238,339 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.08.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.00 million. Old Republic International had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.65%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

