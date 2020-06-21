Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $4.76 Million Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 71,380 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,596,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $9,213,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 54,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $80,654,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $118.36 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $127.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.56.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.69. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $458,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $348,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,610 shares of company stock valued at $19,031,356 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.89.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

