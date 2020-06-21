Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,087 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

NYSE SPR opened at $27.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $92.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.47.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.63. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.