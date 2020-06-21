Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,133 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 477,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,632,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $67.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $47.24 and a 12-month high of $68.03.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.87% and a net margin of 31.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.