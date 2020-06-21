Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,753 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 185,645 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.08% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COG. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 100.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 421.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COG shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

COG stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.41. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $24.44.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $386.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.19 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

