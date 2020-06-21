Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,805 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $23,102,111,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,832,000 after acquiring an additional 235,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,194,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,531,000 after acquiring an additional 98,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,862,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,903,000 after acquiring an additional 89,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,655,000 after acquiring an additional 244,103 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.81.

Shares of CMI opened at $174.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.00. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $186.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

