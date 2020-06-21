Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stake in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,989 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Hostess Brands worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 55.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 135.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 274,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $3,446,920.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 324,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,192.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 923,577 shares of company stock worth $11,404,709. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Hostess Brands Inc has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWNK. SunTrust Banks raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hostess Brands to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hostess Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

