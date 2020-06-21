Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 195,871 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.12% of Zions Bancorporation NA as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,158,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,758,000 after buying an additional 1,101,108 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 4,025.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 11,814 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 707,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,751,000 after buying an additional 145,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average of $39.05. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.00 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,222,254 shares in the company, valued at $32,304,173.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $162,255.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,975 shares in the company, valued at $712,914.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZION has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Cfra cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.55.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

