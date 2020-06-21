Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 49,399 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 3,083.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,898,386 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,762 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 1,122.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 789,662 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $84,209,000 after purchasing an additional 725,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,960,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,865,374 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $400,149,000 after buying an additional 569,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 482.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 447,895 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $62,549,000 after buying an additional 370,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $425,875.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,141 shares in the company, valued at $7,641,999.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.48, for a total transaction of $285,320.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,041,584 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $136.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.21. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $153.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

