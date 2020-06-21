Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 819 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total transaction of $728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,274. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total value of $202,606.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $451.96 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $300.50 and a 12-month high of $497.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 60.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 67.81%. The business had revenue of $571.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIO. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

