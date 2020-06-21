Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $275.00. The stock had previously closed at $240.77, but opened at $225.28. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock. Spotify shares last traded at $233.24, with a volume of 10,771,894 shares.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Spotify from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Spotify from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Spotify by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,413,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,120 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Spotify during the fourth quarter worth about $204,661,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Spotify by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,333,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,424,000 after purchasing an additional 716,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify by 11.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,299,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,651,000 after purchasing an additional 349,987 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Spotify by 68.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 759,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,243,000 after purchasing an additional 309,675 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.19 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.40 and a 200 day moving average of $149.76.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.28. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Spotify’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

