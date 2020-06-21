SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 131.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,745 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. Finally, AXA raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 3,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $324.93 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $384.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $314.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

