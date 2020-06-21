SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.77

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.77 and traded as low as $20.77. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF shares last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 2,079,237 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2,566.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 630,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,166,000 after acquiring an additional 606,612 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 840,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,612,000 after purchasing an additional 315,912 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,428,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,941,000 after purchasing an additional 121,103 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,205,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

