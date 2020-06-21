Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Stock Holdings Boosted by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 155.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,551 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 302.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,719 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 39,624 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $55,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 107.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 50,317 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 26,009 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $1,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

NYSE:LUV opened at $34.55 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average of $43.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

LUV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other Southwest Airlines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,215.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.