SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.07

SouthGobi Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGQRF)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.05. SouthGobi Resources shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 110 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 million, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.63.

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. SouthGobi Resources had a net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 million during the quarter.

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It explores for coking, thermal coal, and other metallurgical deposits in South Gobi Province of Mongolia to supply a range of coal products in China.

