SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNYFY opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $25.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.23.

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR Company Profile

Sony Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company operates in life insurance, non-life insurance, and banking businesses. Its insurance products include death-protection, medical, educational endowment, living benefit, and other insurance products; and non-life insurance products comprise automobile, medical, and cancer insurance products, as well as reinsurance services.

