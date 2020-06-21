SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

SMFKY stock opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $39.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.09.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

