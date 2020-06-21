Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.48

Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.48 and traded as low as $5.42. Smith-Midland shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 2,120 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $28.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48.

Get Smith-Midland alerts:

Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter. Smith-Midland had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 7.80%.

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries in the United States. The company offers Easi-Set SlenderWall lightweight construction panels, which are exterior cladding systems used for the exterior walls of buildings; and Easi-Set Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use in highway projects, as well as residential, industrial, and commercial purposes.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Smith-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.